Greenville sees boom in moving, relocation industries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local entrepreneurs are making the most of Greenville’s growing population.

Last year, an average of 17 people moved to the county every day, according to the Greenville Area Development Corporation. We talked to the business owners who piqued their interest in the area and helped them move here.

Swamp Rabbit Moving

Before 2021, the most moving companies to open within city limits in a single year was two. Last year, that number jumped to five.

Chris Sweet, owner of Swamp Rabbit Moving, opened his business just before the spike in October 2020. Since then he’s made more than 50 hires, went from one truck to 10 and completed more than 2,200 moves.

That averages out to six each day.

“When you’re wrapped up in it you really don’t think about it you just go, go, go,” Sweet said. “When you step back and look at the reports it’s kind of like, ‘Whew, we did all that.’”

Make Greenville Yours

More than 6,000 people moved to the county last year, according to the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s data. Some, though, needed a little convincing.

That’s where Mike Cruice comes in.

He’s owned Make Greenville Yours, a relocation tour company, for six years.

Cruice has guided more than 1,000 tours for potential Greenvillians, some coming all the way from Germany.

Cruice said he likes to showcase the massive amount of growth the area has experienced in the last decade.

“They love it. They have a certain impression of Greenville before they come and when they’ve done the tour they’re amazed at how much Greenville has to offer -- not just with downtown, but all the surrounding towns,” Cruice said. “They’re impressed with all a small city has to offer in big city amenities.”

