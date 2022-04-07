Advertisement

Law enforcement responds to threat made at third Western NC school

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Schools and law enforcement were made aware of a possible bomb threat at Brevard High School Thursday morning.

Out of caution, students from the high school are sheltering in place at a center on campus after that area was cleared by law enforcement, according to the school district. We’re told all students and staff on campus are safe.

At this time, the district said the campus will be closed until law enforcement confirms that the rest of the campus is clear.

Schools officials said they will provide families with updated information as soon as additional details are available.

Rutherford County Schools were made aware of a social media threat on Twitter Wednesday afternoon while Henderson County Public Schools evacuated North Henderson High School and Apple Valley Middle School for a bomb threat Thursday morning.

