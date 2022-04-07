Advertisement

Man sentenced for killing security guard at Greenville bar and grill

Tito Garcia Flores
Tito Garcia Flores(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced Thursday for the murder of a security guard outside a Greenville business in 2020.

The victim, Edras Funez, was working security at La Guera Bar and Grill on West Parker Road on May 31. He removed Garcia Flores from the establishment that night.

Later, investigators said Flores returned to the scene armed, along with Ever Torres-Aleman. Their first shot missed and investigators say Funez tried to wrestle the gun away from Flores.

Flores then pistol-whipped the victim and when he was on the ground, fired a shot into his chest killing him. Flores then fled the scene.

Flores was later arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Flores was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Torres-Aleman was also arrested. The case against him is still pending.

