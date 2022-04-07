Man with possible knife found walking near Easley High School, police say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said they were called to respond to a suspicious man possibly carrying a knife walking along the road Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., police found the man near Pelzer Highway and Easley High School and conducted a thorough investigation, according to the department.

We’re told no one was injured and there no threat of harm to the school or public.

