Advertisement

Man with possible knife found walking near Easley High School, police say

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said they were called to respond to a suspicious man possibly carrying a knife walking along the road Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., police found the man near Pelzer Highway and Easley High School and conducted a thorough investigation, according to the department.

We’re told no one was injured and there no threat of harm to the school or public.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Deputies charge 2 after video shows dog thrown in Upstate lake
COVID-19
SC has ‘one of the lowest rates anywhere’ for new COVID cases
Christina Michelle Duncan
Daughters start GoFundMe for mother found dead inside abandoned home
Highway 215
Coroner called to deadly crash on Hwy 215 in Union County