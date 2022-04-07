Advertisement

Music on Main returns to Spartanburg

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Music on Main returns to Spartanburg for the first time since Morgan Square permanently closed off the roads.

Music on Main largely benefits the local business around Morgan Square with food and music vendors from the area every Thursday until July from 5:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for this year includes bands like Tyler Long Music and Trevor Hewitt.

Entry to the event is free. You will only need money and a driver’s license for food and drinks.

Blankets and chairs are also recommended!

