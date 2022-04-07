Officials issue ‘spike alert’ for increase in Buncombe Co. overdoses

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County issued a “spike alert” on Thursday after an increase in overdose calls.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services said a spike alert is issued when they have more than 8 overdoses in 24 to 48 hours.

They said they have received a spike in calls about opioid and fentanyl overdoses. Officials said the calls included cases where fentanyl was printed in Xanax and mixed in with cocaine.

If you or a loved one needs help, here are resources available in Buncombe County.

WNCAP offers safer injection supplies, overdose reversal kits, testing, linkages to care and community navigation through their harm reduction program.

554 Fairview Rd.

Asheville, NC 28803

9AM-5PM Monday-Friday

BCHHS offers a syringe service program and linkages to care as well STD / STI testing and treatment.

40 Coxe Ave.

Asheville, NC 28801

Monday-Friday, 12-4pm

Steady Collective offers syringe access and disposal, overdose prevention resources, referrals to care and harm reduction education.

Tuesday 1:30pm-4pm -Mobile Distribution- Location: In front of Firestorm Books & Coop 610 Haywood Road, West Asheville

Wednesday 10:30am-12pm -Mobile Distribution- 271 Haywood Street, Downtown Asheville

Holler Harm Reduction offers harm reduction supplies and overdose prevention materials

(828) 290-9066

Serving Madison County, North Buncombe and Leicester

Additional Resources:

· Text the word START to 828-33-ALERT (828-332-5378) to subscribe to alerts about contamination in drug supplies in Buncombe County. The alerts are free, encrypted and anonymous.

· If you or a loved one recently experienced an overdose, call (828) 712-2800 to access the Buncombe County Post-Overdose Response Team.

· The Western North Carolina Listening Line is available for those who might need support at (828) 547-4547.

