Palmetto Trail Expansion project making progress in Greenville County

CLEVELAND, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “The design phase for 20 miles of trail is almost complete.”

Kristen Austin with The Nature Conservancy says big things are coming to Jones Gap State Park--good news for many Upstate neighbors who enjoy the outdoors.

“We are providing new parking areas that will create new access points,” she told FOX Carolina. “We’re gonna have new campsites.”

The Palmetto Trail Expansion has been years in the making. Austin says her organization provided some of the research to design it. She also adds--this project serves more than one purpose.

“This is truly a project where people and nature are thriving together,” Austin explained. “We’re protecting our natural resources while also making this available to the public to enjoy.”

“Thousands of acres are protected currently in this mountain bridge area,” added Scott Park, Director of Land Conservation with Upstate Forever, another environmental group focused on preserving land in the area. UF’s main involvement centers on working with property owners to incorporate land.

UF also identifies was Park calls “critical” lands and water, to make sure that, as the trail is built and the park expands, the area keeps its natural beauty.

“A lot of people think the land they’re driving along, you know, that the roadway is always going to be protected, that’s it’ll always be green forever,” he said “And that’s not the case. In this case, it WILL be protected forever.”

“It’s detrimental to our community if we don’t have those organizations trying to preserve property--so that our quality of life can continue,” added Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill, whose district is where the project is happening.

Dill says that “quality of life” aspect is what makes this more than a purely recreational or environmental endeavor; the county sees real benefits from a project like this as well. The Mountain Bridge Wilderness area where it’s happening sees more than a million visitors annually.

“People are coming here and seeing what a wonderful place this is to live,” Dill said, talking about how part of Greenville’s identity--the reason many people choose to buy homes or visit--is rooted in the outdoor experiences it offers.

Dill says the county formed its own land trust in 2022 to assist in preservation efforts, and even allocated $500,000 in this year’s budget to match funds provided by environmental groups for the area. He also says there’s more money on the way.

That’s music to the ears of trail-goers.

“We’ve actually discussed moving up here,” said Elizabeth Rowe, at Jones Gap State Park with her family on Wednesday.

She and her daughter-in-law Maria told FOX Carolina that Jones Gap is their favorite state park they’ve been to.

“We live in central Florida, where there’s not a whole lot of nature,” Rowe explained. “It’s mostly tourists and attractions, and to us--the nature is the better attraction.”

She and her family say they’re fully on board with the trail expansion, and can’t wait to come back to the Upstate many more times before and after it’s complete.

“The sound of the river is so relaxing, and we bring the chairs and the grandkids and they get to have all the activity they want!” she said.

Designs for the final few miles of the Palmetto Trail Expansion Project are expected to be completed in late May. Then, it’s just a matter of turning dirt. FOX Carolina will keep you updated on developments in the Jones Gap area online and on the air.

