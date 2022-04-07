Prisma Health Transplant Center kicks off National Donate Life Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health kicked off National Donate Life Month on March 31 with a celebration at its main campus and a fire truck greeting guests at the front door. The firefighters standing by the truck were familiar with the center’s first two transplant recipients.

Rick Roach joined the Greenville City Fire Department about 45 years ago, and Michael Robinson joined the department two years later. Roach and Robinson fought fires together for decades before retiring, and earlier this year the pair reunited as both men battled kidney failure.

Within hours of each other in late February, the former firefighters underwent transplant surgeries. Robinson’s kidney came from a deceased donor, and Roach’s came from a relative.

Robinson tearfully expressed his appreciation for the care he received from the Transplant Center’s doctor and nurses.

“If you’re not a donor...you need to go to the DMV and become one,” Robinson said.

Roach expressed how pleased he was to be part of the celebration with help from his donor and niece, Rayna Owens.

“I love you,” Roach said “Thank you.”

Transplant surgeon Dr. Todd Merchen helped launch Prisma’s transplant program and spoke at the event.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Merchen said. “We’re thrilled to see firsthand the transformative impact kidney transplants can have on patients.”

Dr Keith Superdock, a nephrologist who heads Prisma’s division of solid organ transplant medicine, said the new center is within reach for many patients whose prospects for a new kidney were diminished by their distance to a transplant center.

“I hope they are encouraged in knowing that transplantation is a very successful surgery in properly selected individuals,” Superdock said.

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital is one of only 256 transplant centers across the country and one of only three centers in South Carolina.

