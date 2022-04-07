Advertisement

SC has ‘one of the lowest rates anywhere’ for new COVID cases

State ranks 50th in nation for COVID-19 cases last week
COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During their boarding meeting on Thursday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina are very low compared to the rest of the country.

Last week South Carolina reported 951 new COVID-19 cases, ranking the state 50th in the nation.

“We have one of the lowest rates anywhere,” a board member said in Thursday’s meeting.

All 46 counties are green on the Center for Disease Control’s indicator map, meaning all counties have a low level of COVID-19 right now.

DHEC said the omicron BA.2 subvariant of coronavirus is the most common in South Carolina currently, but they haven’t seen a large surge in cases like with previous variants.

DHEC did say the number of new cases may actually be greater since they don’t get information on at-home rapid test results.

The state’s COVID-19 incident response team will stand down on Apr. 30 after more than two years of service.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Deputies charge 2 after video shows dog thrown in Upstate lake
MGN
Man with possible knife found walking near Easley High School, police say
Christina Michelle Duncan
Daughters start GoFundMe for mother found dead inside abandoned home
Highway 215
Coroner called to deadly crash on Hwy 215 in Union County