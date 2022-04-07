Advertisement

Several trees, power lines down in Anderson County after storm, report says

Trees down on Westwind Way.
Trees down on Westwind Way.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service of Greenville has released a preliminary local storm report following severe weather Wednesday night.

Officials report numerous trees and powerlines down on Lakewood Lane, Hiott Road, and New Prospect Church.

Drivers should try to avoid these areas.

We’re also told as of now, only one house has been reported to have roof damage.

Duke Energy is reporting 721 people without power in Anderson County. We’re told power is expected to be restored by 8:45 a.m.

Officials are asking for more reports of any storm-related damage or hail:

