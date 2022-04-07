Wanted fugitive, suspect captured after six hour standoff in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted fugitive and suspect were arrested after a six-hour stand-off in Blacksburg, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found and captured a wanted fugitive, 29-year-old Lewis Bradley Jones, on North Shelby Street after a six-hour standoff. Deputies and the Blacksburg Police Department went to an address on N. Shelby Street in Blacksburg around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 to attempt to find a wanted fugitive and serve outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies say they found the suspect and he ran into the house, grabbed a gun, and threatened to shoot himself.

Police officers evacuated a woman and child from the home and asked the Cherokee County SWAT Team along with crisis negotiators.

Officers also observed a second suspect going into the home and bedroom with the fugitive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After five plus hours of negotiations the SWAT Team deployed chemical munitions into the home and the fugitive surrendered without incident around 3:34 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, deputies said.

According to deputies, the second person observed running into the home, Shawn Brandon Martin, was also wanted. and taken into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation from March 2.

Deputies said Jones was out on bond and wearing a GPS monitor for an attempted murder charge from May 28, 2021, but he cut off and removed his GPS bracelet back on January 24. He has been on the run for a little over two months, according to deputies. He was charged with malicious damage to property and escape from GPS monitoring.

Both suspects were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

