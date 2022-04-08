Advertisement

WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of NC family’s SUV

Family believes bear was trapped inside for 6 hours
A Buncombe County, NC family caught a bear on camera after it destroyed their SUV. (Courtesy: Ashley McGowin)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not many kids can honestly say, “a bear destroyed my homework.” But one western North Carolina boy can after a black bear got trapped in his family’s SUV overnight.

Ashley McGowin said she went to walk her dogs around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and saw the hazard lights on her SUV blinking.

What she saw next is hard to believe - a bear trapped inside the vehicle. The family thinks the bear was able to open an unlocked door and get inside.

Caption

The bear destroyed the inside of the car and to get back out, it smashed through the windshield. The family recorded the bear during the moments it was stuck trying to climb through.

To top things off, McGowin said the bear peed on her son’s homework in the SUV too.

After making its escape, the bear was reunited with its two cubs. The bear had a tracker on its ear.

Neighbors told McGowin they heard honking around midnight so she believes the bear was trapped in the SUV for more than six hours.

McGowin said they see bears around their house four to five times a week, but never in a situation like this before.

Bear reunited with cubs after escaping SUV.
Bear reunited with cubs after escaping SUV.(Ashley McGowin)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Henderson Co. Sheriff Lowell Griffin says school bomb threat could be tied to other scares
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Bear smashes through windshield of SUV
Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
Sheriff says second suspect in custody after video of dog thrown in Upstate lake
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too