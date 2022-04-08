Advertisement

FDA: Company voluntarily recalls assorted chocolate due to possible health risk

Recall on Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket and Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy...
Recall on Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket and Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment.(FDA)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.

The voluntary recall is for Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment dated to expire July 18, 2022, and the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket dated to expire July 30, 2022.

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket
Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket(FDA)

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment
Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment(FDA)

