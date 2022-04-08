Deputies arrest person after fleeing, pursuit
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person was arrested after running from deputies, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, Domeneque Gates fled from deputies after they tried to serve a warrant which resulted in a vehicle pursuit.
Gates was taken into custody on several active warrants on Thursday night at a location on Minus Street without incident.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.