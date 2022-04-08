Deputies capture wanted fugitive after 18 months on the run

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted fugitive was captured in downtown Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson at around 2:30 p.m. on Limestone Street. They said Thompson had been on the run for almost 18 months with charges dating back to October 30, 2020.

Thompson was charged with violation of probation, weapons violation, family court bench, general sessions bench warrant drug charges, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon by a violent felon and possession of fentanyl.

Deputies said the Gaffney Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the capture.

According to deputies, Thompson climbed out of the apartment window onto the rooftop of the downtown apartment and quickly realized the entire block was surrounded by law enforcement and the drone team had a drone just above the building. They said he climbed back into the apartment and was taken into custody by officers without incident.

The officers found a gun in the apartment believed to be hidden by Thompson.

During the search, deputies said they made an additional arrest after marijuana and fentanyl was found in the apartment. 25-year-old Kelvin Deshon Atkins was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of fentanyl.

