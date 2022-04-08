DHEC to open new facility in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DHEC) is opening a new Public Health Department location in Greenville County.

The new department building is located at 352 Halton Road in Greenville near the Fluor Corporation and Haywood Mall.

Officials will hold a press conference Friday, April 8 at 11:30to celebrate the grand opening. DHEC agency leadership, including Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, and Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC’s Upstate Health Director are expected to attend.

The Greenville County location will make it 1 of the 4 locations in the Upstate region:

Anderson County located at 220 McGee Road in Anderson.

Greenville County located at 352 Halton Road in Greenville.

Greenwood County located at 1736 South Main Street in Greenwood.

Spartanburg County located at 151 East Wood in Spartanburg.

