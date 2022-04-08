Family offering reward for answers in unsolved deadly hit-and-run

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is pleading for someone to come forward with answers about who killed Justin Monroe.

Monroe was walking on Highway 88 near Gray Fox Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 when he was struck. The driver left the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they were looking for a vehicle with possible damage to the front right end of the passenger side.

Monroe’s family said they are now offering a $1,500 reward to find the person who hit and killed him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000. You can remain anonymous.

