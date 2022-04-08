Greenville man accused of killing father will stay in jail for now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man who investigators say killed his own father will remain in jail after a bond hearing on Friday.

In January, Johnathan Bruhn was found shot to death in his home on High Peak Drive. His son, identified by deputies as Aaron Bruhn, fled the scene.

Investigators charged 21-year-old Aaron Bruhn with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest with injury, and escape.

He was arrested on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive the day after the homicide. A motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.

The solicitor’s office confirmed Friday that Aaron Bruhn was denied bond at a second hearing pending a mental evaluation. He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center.

In a bond hearing in January, Bruhn’s mother told the judge she did not believe her son was mentally stable.

