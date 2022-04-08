Greer rescue cat is a finalist in national ‘Wacky Pet Names’ contest

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Jessica Haltiwanger agreed to help foster a pair of abandoned newborn kittens, the plan was to eventually turn them over to the forever-home that awaited them. However, a change in circumstances thwarted the original adoption plan and left Lady Cleocatra Meowington as the royal in charge of Haltiwanger’s household.

“She is the epitome of ‘spoiled,’” Haltiwanger told FOX Carolina. “Sometimes if she’s not getting enough attention, she’ll jump to the highest spot in the room and meow as loudly as she can.”

When she’s not playing with feathers and bells, “Lady C” often chooses to bestow affection on Haltiwanger.

Lady Cleocatra Meowington loves to be held (Jessica Haltiwanger)

“If you’re sitting down, she’ll make you hold her,” Haltiwanger said. “She is an attention-seeker.”

Lady C is currently getting worldwide attention as a finalist in the “Wacky Pet Names” contest being conducted by the insurance company Nationwide: https://www.petinsurance.com/wackypetnames

Haltiwanger said Lady C was nominated by a colleague at Harper General Contractors, where she has worked for five years.

“We’re super excited for Jessica,” said Sharri Trottier, director of human resources at Harper.

Trottier said Harper just started offering pet insurance through Nationwide to its workforce of nearly 300 employees.

“I think it’s something that’s growing in popularity,” Trottier said. “The younger generation tends to be the ones talking about it.”

Haltiwanger does not have any human children but considers Lady C to be her “baby.”

“One of my biggest fears is that something could happen to my cat and I wouldn’t be able to afford the medical care,” Haltiwanger said. “The insurance is for my piece of mind.”

For now, Haltiwanger is feeling proud of her felicitously named feline who could win the contest. Voting runs through Friday, April 9 and a winner will be named Monday, April 11.

“She loves being in the center of everything,” Haltiwanger said.

A rescue cat from Greer, SC is a finalist in a national "Wacky Pet Name" contest (Jessica Haltiwanger)

