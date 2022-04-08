House destroyed after hit by lightning

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A house was destroyed after it was hit by lightning and went up in flames in Boiling Springs.

According to the Boiling Springs Spartanburg County fire department, the call came in a little after 2:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Asst. Chief Tony Barnett said when firefighters arrived at the scene the entire roof was on fire. Barnett also said the owner said the lightning hit near the back of the house.

The fire is still under investigation.

