Join the FOX Carolina team for 2022 Upstate Heart Walk!

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FOX Carolina at the Upstate Heart Walk!
FOX Carolina at the Upstate Heart Walk!(file)

The Upstate Heart Walk returns in person this year!

Join FOX Carolina and thousands of other walkers on Sunday, April 24 in beautiful Downtown Greenville as we help spread awareness of heart disease and stroke. FOX Carolina’s Cody Alcorn, Kendra Kent, and Margaret-Ann Carter are hosting - and you can expect more FOX Carolina faces in the crowd!

You can join the FOX Carolina Team here or create your very own team!

No matter HOW you choose to participate, we can’t wait to see as many of you as possible out there with us!

Other ways to participate:

You can find out more information on the Heart Walk and find survivor resources here.

