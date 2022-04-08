Last chance to be relieved of child support bench warrants, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, April 8 is the last day Spartanburg Family Court is relieving parents of their child support bench warrants with the amnesty program.

We’re told there are currently 460 bench warrants in the county for people who have fallen behind on their child support payments.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at noon, people who show up at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium will not be arrested but instead have their case taken to a family court judge and from there, the county will work out a payment plan that’s best for you. There will also be legal aid to help you along the way.

For those who need a job to help pay off the debt, the county has paired with Upstate Fatherhood Coalition to help.

Appointments are not necessary to participate.

To check if you have an active child support bench warrant, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.