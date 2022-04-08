Limestone University students receives support from school as war continues in Ukraine

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Limestone University students is finding support from the school as war in Ukraine directly impacts a student athlete.

Anastasiia Khriapko plays tennis for the university. Remembering the moment her native country was invaded is a tough day to forget. While works towards a degree in business marketing, the sophomore’s family has been displaced.

Some of Khriapko’s family has evacuated to Poland, but her father and 75-year-old grandparents are still in Kyiv.

“My dad, he can’t leave Ukraine because he’s mobilized,” she said. “He’s volunteering in the territory defense of Kyiv.”

The war has brought about uncertainty in the student’s life. Because Khriapko’s family is without employment, she’s not receiving financial support from them.

The university has stepped up to support the young student.

School officials tells us fundraising efforts have been established to help the best way possible. Although it’s a good deed, there are still guidelines that must be followed because Khriapko is a student athlete.

NCAA rules must be adhered.

According to the university president, Darrell Parker, the school is able to provide emergency money to the student because she does not have the means to receive it from her family. They are also looking at an annual scholarship option to help beyond the current moment.

“We want her to complete her studies and succeed,” Parker said. “So that she can be part of the leadership in rebuilding after this war is over.”

“I am grateful for this beautiful town, for this beautiful school taking the time to help wonderful people like Anastasiia,” said Ana Moss, a current board member of LU.

Moss also started a gofundme to help raise money.

While seeing her home in ruins, from afar, is burdensome. Her patriotism remains steadfast.

“Slava Ukraine,” Khriapko last thing said to us.

It translates as Glory to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.