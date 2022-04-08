Man accused of threatening Union County deputy

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was arrested after SLED agents say he threatened an Upstate deputy.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the alleged threats made by 41-year-old Glenn Hibbard.

According to arrest warrants, Hibbard threatened the life of a Union County deputy by phone and social media.

Hibbard is also charged with petty larceny according to online jail records.

