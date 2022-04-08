Man arrested on financial identify theft charges, creating bank accounts

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on multiple charges on financial crimes after stealing victim’s identity and creating bank accounts, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Trevor Bailey Easter has been charged with four counts each of financial identity fraud and a federally chartered financial institution crime, two counts of financial transaction card theft and one count of petit larceny and financial transaction card fraud.

Deputies said investigators had been receiving complaints of mail theft in the area of Coneross Creek Road near Seneca.

Based on the evidence, investigators said Easter would obtain information after stealing a person’s mail, according to deputies.

They said Easter would steal the victim’s identity and either create bank accounts or transfer money to accounts. He is accused of stealing US Mail as well as stealing and attempting to use stolen bank cards, of using a money market account, a savings account and a checking account without authorization or permission of the victim’s and attempting to open a credit line in the victim’s name, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies said in four of the arrest warrants, Easter is accused of executing a scheme to defraud a federally chartered financial institution by transferring money via an internet payment to another account in a total amount of about $4,407.83.

Deputies said Easter was booked in to the Oconee County Detention Center at 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, on a combined $152,125 surety bond.

If anyone in the Coneross Creek Road area suspects that their mail has been stolen or who might be a victim of the financial crime going back to September 2021, contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 864-718-1052.

