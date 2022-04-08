Advertisement

Officials seek public’s help in finding Upstate teen missing for 2 years

Abigail Beattie
Abigail Beattie(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two years now.

The agency say Abigail Beattie was only 15 years old when she was last seen on March 27, 2020, when she left a home on Standridge Road in Anderson and got into a white or tan truck. No one has seen or heard from Abigail since she was reported missing.

We’re told law enforcement believes Abigail could still be in South Carolina and may still be in the Anderson or the surrounding areas. It is also possible that Abigail traveled to Greenwood, S.C. or Orangeburg, S.C.

Abigail is described as five foot five and weighs 155 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Abigail was born in October of 2004 and respond to the the nickname Abby.

Anyone with information on Abigail or her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson City Police Department at 864-260-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

