Pardee UNC Healthcare goes 15 days with no COVID patients

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Western North Carolina, Pardee UNC Healthcare went 15 days straight with no COVID patients.

This was from Mar. 16 to Mar. 31. This week, they only have one COVID patient in their care.

Pardee Hospital’s Director of Infectious Diseases Chris Parsons say it has been a relief.

“It’s really amazing, from a provider point of view, to not have that pressure, if you will, of managing a large number of patients, and allocating resources, and staff.”

The community is relieved as well. David Hultberg is excited, but still believes the pandemic isn’t over.

“I think it’s great,” Hultberg said, “It shows that we’re making a lot of progress. I’m not about to declare that we’re COVID free.”

Hultberg believes Hendersonville took the virus seriously.

“People were very, very careful with a lot wearing masks,” Hultberg said, “That has not always been the case when I go to other places.”

And his wife Dahlene, who has lived here since the 80′s believes COVID-19 scared the older residents; which she says takes up a big chunk of the city’s population.

“It’s known as a retirement community,” Dahlene continues, “We heard, initially, that older people were really susceptible.”

Parsons says there are still some looming variants to keep in mind,

“The Omicron variants known as BA-1 and BA-2 are still very easy to catch,” said Parsons.

Here’s what Parsons attributes the case decreases to:

“As we’ve gone farther along, with more people who have been exposed, or vaccinated, or both; a larger fraction of the population is developing immunity to the virus,” Parsons said.

Parsons says severe cases are down too. And he hopes it stays that way.

“We’re all happy with the reduction in cases and able to get back to some normal life,” said Parsons.

Parsons says with Summer activities approaching and people wearing masks less, we could see another small wave of increases, but it shouldn’t be as bad as it has been previously.

He encourages people gathering in large groups, people who can’t be vaccinated, and people who are immuno-suppressed to continue to wear masks. And if you can be vaccinated, do so.

