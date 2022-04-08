Saturday’s Powerball jackpot tops quarter billion dollars

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has climbed to more than a quarter of a billion dollars, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Saturday’s winner could take home a jackpot prize of an estimated $268 million.

The Lottery said in last Saturday’s drawing, a ticket sold in Greene County won $50,000 and another sold in Harnett Count won $100,000. In Monday’s drawing, a ticket sold in Burke County won $50,000.

We’re told the Powerball jackpot has been rolling since the Valentine’s Day drawing when a ticket sold in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. Powerball drawings now are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any lottery retail location in the state. Tickets can also be purchased through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

You can watch the Powerball on FOX Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.