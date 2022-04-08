Advertisement

Upstate teen charged after school threat posted on social media

Generic school bus
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old high school student was arrested after a threatening message was made toward a Greenville County school on social media. The Eastside High School student made threats toward students who showed up to school Friday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said there is no evidence the student had the means to carry out the threat. Deputies did not find a weapon in his possession.

But out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement and district personnel will be at Eastside High all day.

In addition to being charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the student is being recommended for expulsion.

“The school has reassured students, staff and parents that we take all threats very seriously,” said district spokesperson Tim Waller. “They asked parents to remind their child that threatening posts, even if they are made as a joke, can have serious consequences. They also asked parents to remind their child that if see or hear anything of concern, they need to say something to a trusted adult.”

