Attorney releases statement on behalf of school shooting victim’s family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The attorney representing Jamari Jackson’s family released a statement for them on Saturday morning.

Attorney Margie A. Pizarro from the Pizarro Law Firm, LLC announced that she is representing the family of Jamari Jackson, the 12-year-old tragically killed during the school shooting that occurred at Tanglewood Middle School on March 31.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement

In the release, Pizarro stated the following:

Jackson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon. His family released the details of that service last weekend.

