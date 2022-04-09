Advertisement

Attorney releases statement on behalf of school shooting victim’s family

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.(Provided by family)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The attorney representing Jamari Jackson’s family released a statement for them on Saturday morning.

Attorney Margie A. Pizarro from the Pizarro Law Firm, LLC announced that she is representing the family of Jamari Jackson, the 12-year-old tragically killed during the school shooting that occurred at Tanglewood Middle School on March 31.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement

In the release, Pizarro stated the following:

Jackson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon. His family released the details of that service last weekend.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charles Lloyd Graves
Deputies searching for missing man with reported medical conditions
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”
Generic car crash
Upstate 23-year-old dies after falling out the window of a moving vehicle
Jamari Jackson
Victim of deadly school shooting to be laid to rest on Saturday