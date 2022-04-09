Clemson football hosts annual spring game on Saturday afternoon

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football is holding its annual Orange and White Game in Memorial Stadium on April 9.

Team officials said the game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. The game is open to the public and televised on the ACC Network. Gates to the stadium opened at 11:30 a.m.

According to team officials, parts of the stadium will be closed due to ongoing construction. These closed-off areas include the west stands, marked portions of the lower deck and the east area around the hill.

To learn more about the team and what to expect from the game, you can visit the 2022 Clemson Football Spring Guide.

