Deputies searching for missing man with reported medical conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies said they’re searching for Charles Lloyd Graves, a missing man possibly suffering from a serious medical condition.

Deputies said Graves was last seen at 8 Shubuta Court at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. His family reported that he may be suffering from dementia.

Graves left the area driving a White 2004 Jaguar with license plate number QAZ2250.

Deputies described Graves as around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, black shoes and an orange shirt.

Anyone who sees Graves or has any information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.