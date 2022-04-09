Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing man with reported medical conditions

Charles Lloyd Graves
Charles Lloyd Graves(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies said they’re searching for Charles Lloyd Graves, a missing man possibly suffering from a serious medical condition.

Deputies said Graves was last seen at 8 Shubuta Court at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. His family reported that he may be suffering from dementia.

Graves left the area driving a White 2004 Jaguar with license plate number QAZ2250.

Deputies described Graves as around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, black shoes and an orange shirt.

Anyone who sees Graves or has any information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
Attorney releases statement on behalf of school shooting victim’s family
Generic car crash
Upstate 23-year-old dies after falling out the window of a moving vehicle
Jamari Jackson
Victim of deadly school shooting to be laid to rest on Saturday