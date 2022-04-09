Frost and Freeze into Sunday AM, Big Warm Up Next Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday for a morning frost and freeze, and slick roads in the higher elevations.

We have a frost and freeze in store overnight into Sunday morning across the Upstate and Mountains. Because of this we have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, for morning freezing temperatures and slick spots on the roads in the higher elevations. Skies clear out tonight and the winds lighten up, and that sets us up for near freezing temperatures in the Upstate, and below freezing temperatures in the mountains. Make sure you cover or bring in your tender plants tonight. We’re looking at temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s by morning.

We see a quick warm up on Sunday with highs near 70, cooler 60s in the mountains. Sunday night, expect mainly clear skies, and temperatures dipping into the 40s.

Then a dramatic warmup is coming our way next week. We top out in the 70s Monday, then lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, a bit cooler for the mountains. Shower chances increase Wednesday, but especially on Thursday, when some T-Storms are possible. Temperatures remain mild for the rest of the week.

