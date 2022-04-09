Advertisement

Upstate 23-year-old dies after falling out the window of a moving vehicle

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Apr. 9, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that one person died following an accident along Worley Road.

Troopers said the accident happened at around 12:14 a.m. on Saturday.

According to troopers, the victim was sitting on the opening of the front passenger side window of the moving vehicle when they fell out onto the road. They were transported to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

No other information regarding the passenger was released. We will update this story as officials release more details.

