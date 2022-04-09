Upstate volunteers and Fire Departments help residents prepare for fires

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Red Cross of South Carolina Upstate Chapter conducted a “smoke alarm blitz” in Ninety Six this morning to help residents get ready for fires.

During the event, volunteers and Fire Departments met with families around the area to help them create fire escape plans and install smoke detectors.

These efforts were part of the American Red Cross Home Fire campaign and their “Sound the Alarm” program. According to organizers, the goal of the “Sound the Alarm” program is to install 50,000 smoke alarms for free in fifty cities.

The event went from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The organizations partnering with the program included the Ninety Six Fire Department, Greenwood County Fire Service, Ninety Six Mill Village Neighborhood Association, American Red Cross of South Carolina and Fire Safe SC.

