Advertisement

Upstate volunteers and Fire Departments help residents prepare for fires

Ninety Six Fire Department
Ninety Six Fire Department(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Red Cross of South Carolina Upstate Chapter conducted a “smoke alarm blitz” in Ninety Six this morning to help residents get ready for fires.

During the event, volunteers and Fire Departments met with families around the area to help them create fire escape plans and install smoke detectors.

These efforts were part of the American Red Cross Home Fire campaign and their “Sound the Alarm” program. According to organizers, the goal of the “Sound the Alarm” program is to install 50,000 smoke alarms for free in fifty cities.

The event went from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The organizations partnering with the program included the Ninety Six Fire Department, Greenwood County Fire Service, Ninety Six Mill Village Neighborhood Association, American Red Cross of South Carolina and Fire Safe SC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at the tailgating at Clemson football's spring game
Clemson Spring Game
Charles Lloyd Graves
Deputies locate missing man with reported medical conditions
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
Attorney releases statement on behalf of school shooting victim’s family