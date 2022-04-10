Big Warm Up Coming This Week, Showers Increasing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking at mostly clear skies tonight with chilly temperatures, but not as cold as this morning. You can leave the tender plants outside. Low temperatures by Monday morning will be in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll see an increase in clouds for Monday, and even warmer, with highs in the upper 70s, low 70s for the mountains. Monday night we stay dry, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday could bring a few showers, especially in the mountains, with highs in the 70s to around 80. It will be dry Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Slight shower chances continue into Wednesday with a better chance for showers and storms on Thursday. At this point, it doesn’t look like anything strong or severe with a front on Thursday, just scattered showers with a few embedded storms. It remains mild with highs in the 70s and low 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s.

On Friday we get a dry break with highs in the 70s, and for the Easter holiday weekend, we could be looking at scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday, but it’s still too early to tell.

