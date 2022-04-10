Advertisement

Laurens Road temporarily closed after vehicle overturned, crash in Greenville

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A road in Greenville is temporarily closed after a crash involving injuries, according to the Greenville City Police.

According to police, Laurens Road near Millennium Boulevard is closed.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

