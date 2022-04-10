Laurens Road temporarily closed after vehicle overturned, crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A road in Greenville is temporarily closed after a crash involving injuries, according to the Greenville City Police.

According to police, Laurens Road near Millennium Boulevard is closed.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Laurens Rd. near Millennium Blvd. headed towards Greenville will be temporarily closed due to a collision with injuries. Our Traffic Reconstruction Team is en route. pic.twitter.com/Wz2kOY8hn7 — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) April 10, 2022

