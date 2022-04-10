Advertisement

SC Comicon continues at the Greenville Convention Center

A look at this year's SC Comicon in Greenville
(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Comicon is back in the Upstate this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.

The event began on Saturday and continues today.

The convention includes tons of vendors, artists and guests known around the industry.

To learn more about the event or its history, You can visit their website.

Also, check out these pictures from the event!

Caption

