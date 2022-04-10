SC Comicon continues at the Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Comicon is back in the Upstate this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.

The event began on Saturday and continues today.

The convention includes tons of vendors, artists and guests known around the industry.

To learn more about the event or its history, You can visit their website.

Also, check out these pictures from the event!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.