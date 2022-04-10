Advertisement

SCFC to conduct controlled burn in Pickens state park

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is conducting a controlled burn at Table Rock State Park in Pickens for about 30 acres.

According to the SCFC, the burn will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11. Officials say the Nature Conservancy will also assist with the burn.

Officials say the purpose of the burn is to do the following:

  • Reduce the amount of wildfire fuels, which reduces the chances for wildfires.
  • Eliminate vegetative competition.
  • Improve wildlife habitat, especially for deer and turkey.
  • Reduce the spread of pest insects and diseases.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road closed
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Hwy. 176 in Tryon
WWII Soldiers remains laid to rest
WWII Soldiers Remains laid to rest
Generic car crash
Upstate man dies after being hit by car in Cowpens
File Photo: Darius Rucker
UofSC alum, Darius Rucker donates to school’s dance marathon