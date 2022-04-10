SCFC to conduct controlled burn in Pickens state park
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is conducting a controlled burn at Table Rock State Park in Pickens for about 30 acres.
According to the SCFC, the burn will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11. Officials say the Nature Conservancy will also assist with the burn.
Officials say the purpose of the burn is to do the following:
- Reduce the amount of wildfire fuels, which reduces the chances for wildfires.
- Eliminate vegetative competition.
- Improve wildlife habitat, especially for deer and turkey.
- Reduce the spread of pest insects and diseases.
