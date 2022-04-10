SCFC to conduct controlled burn in Pickens state park

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is conducting a controlled burn at Table Rock State Park in Pickens for about 30 acres.

According to the SCFC, the burn will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11. Officials say the Nature Conservancy will also assist with the burn.

Officials say the purpose of the burn is to do the following:

Reduce the amount of wildfire fuels, which reduces the chances for wildfires.

Eliminate vegetative competition.

Improve wildlife habitat, especially for deer and turkey.

Reduce the spread of pest insects and diseases.

