TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Hwy. 176 in Tryon

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A road will be closed for two days in Tryon, North Carolina for roadwork, according to the Town of Tryon officials.

Officials say U.S. Hwy. 176 will be closed to traffic in the 3000 block on Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12 as officers install a large pipe under the road.

The work will happen just before Caro-Mi restaurant, where the mudslides occurred in 2018.

Officials say to make plans for alternate routes for travel.

