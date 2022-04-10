UofSC alum, Darius Rucker donates to school’s dance marathon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The UofSC Dance Marathon twitter account called on musician Darius Rucker to help the children of Prisma Health.

Rucker helped found the band Hootie and the Blowfish as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist while he was a student at the university in 1986.

Rucker accepted the call to action and pledged $10,000.

Donations stay local to fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care at Prisma Health hospitals.

@dariusrucker we are dancing to Hootie all night long for our kids at Prisma Health, we would love some support from fellow gamecock!! Donation link in bio! — USC Dance Marathon (@USCDM) April 10, 2022

