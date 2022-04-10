Upstate man dies after being hit by car in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Cowpens Police Department are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 35-year-old Dustin Nicholas Weeks from Spartanburg.

According to Clevenger, Weeks was walking along when he was head by a car at the intersection of S. Main Street and Old Pacolet Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:52 p.m.

No other information regarding the crash was released. We will update this story as officials release more details.

