2,700 acres to be burned along Blue Ridge Parkway, could impact drivers

(Source: WECT)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A prescribed burn is set Monday and Tuesday for thousands of acres of land along the Blue Ridge Parkway. U.S. Forest Service Officials warned that the burn could impact drivers.

Officials will be 2,700 acres near the intersection of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Curtis Creek Road.

A second smaller prescribed burn is also planned for Victor Road in the Appalachian Ranger District. It will impact 189 acres.

U.S. Forest Service officials said drivers and people in the area may be impacted by smoke, road closures, detours and delays.

Officials said all prescribed burns are carefully analyzed to ensure wildlife, rare plants and historic sites won’t be harmed.

