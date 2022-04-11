City of Greenville conducting pedestrian safety study

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The number of pedestrians killed after being hit by a car continues to grow. The city of Greenville is partnering with a consulting company to conduct a study in an effort to create more safe conditions on the roads.

City officials said the study will look at 64 corridors across Greenville and then will rank them based on how many people travel down the road or sidewalks along with how dangerous it is or could be. We’re told $250,000 has been set aside for the study.

Highly traveled corridors and school zones will be the focus areas in the study. Haywood Road, Laurens Road, and Main street are the main focus for corridors while Betty Spencer Drive, East Park Avenue, and Fairforest Way are the main focus for schools zone streets.

Officials mentioned the city and consulting company will hold a series of public meetings on the study and they hope to be done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.