Advertisement

Crews responding to early morning apartment fire in Spartanburg

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg fire crews said they are responding to a residential fire that happened early Monday morning.

Spartanburg Fire reported the fire at 460 East Blackstock Road on Twitter at 5:33 a.m. This is the address of the Quail Pointe Apartment complex.

At this time, we don’t know if there were any injuries

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Officials identify toddler swept away down Whitewater Falls
Part of Laurens Road temporarily closed after crash on Saturday, April 9.
Part of road closed after crash on Laurens Road
SSgt. Grady Haskell Canup was killed while serving in Europe in the U.S. Army in 1944. His...
WWII solider killed in 1944 laid to rest
Comic-Con comes to Greenville.
Comic-con in Greenville