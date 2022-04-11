Crews responding to early morning apartment fire in Spartanburg
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg fire crews said they are responding to a residential fire that happened early Monday morning.
Spartanburg Fire reported the fire at 460 East Blackstock Road on Twitter at 5:33 a.m. This is the address of the Quail Pointe Apartment complex.
At this time, we don’t know if there were any injuries
Not Real Time: RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE MO: 460 E BLACKSTOCK RD Spartanburg https://t.co/J4Tz3MDvAd— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) April 11, 2022
FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
