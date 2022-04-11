Deputies looking for Rutherford County woman missing for weeks

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

43-year-old Tiffany Marie Luckadoo was last seen over three weeks ago, according to deputies.

Luckadoo is described as five foot four and weighing 90 pounds with green eyes and short black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Luckadoo, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

