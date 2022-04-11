Advertisement

Deputies looking for Rutherford County woman missing for weeks

Tiffany Luckadoo
Tiffany Luckadoo(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

43-year-old Tiffany Marie Luckadoo was last seen over three weeks ago, according to deputies.

Luckadoo is described as five foot four and weighing 90 pounds with green eyes and short black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Luckadoo, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lottery tickets
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots warming up after no weekend winner
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Officials identify toddler swept away down Whitewater Falls
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98...
Gas prices drop over 10 cents over past two weeks
Gas prices drop over 10 cents
Gas prices drop over 10 cents