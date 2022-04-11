Duo wanted for pepper-spraying, stealing woman’s purse, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are looking for a pair of suspects who stole a woman’s purse just after pepper-spraying her in the eyes Saturday, April 9.

The department said officers responded to a call for a robbery along South Tunnel Road around 3 p.m. where two men wearing masks came up to the victim and told her to give her all her stuff. The two men fled the area on foot, but one of the witnesses at the scene chased the two suspects. The witness was able to get the purse and bring it back to the victim.

We’re told the victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

As officers continued the investigation, the department said they were able to determine that James Franklin Hairr, 37, of Lincolton, NC was one of the suspects. He is being charged with assault of a female and common law robbery.

Officers are continuing to is their investigation as they attempt to identify the second suspect, according to the department.

If you or anyone you know has information on Hairr’s location, please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

