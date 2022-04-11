Advertisement

Family asks for help finding missing Spartanburg County man

Franklin Hines
Franklin Hines(Provided by family)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is asking for help locating a missing man. Family members say Franklin Hines was last seen at a nightclub in Spartanburg.

They filed a missing person report after they say they haven’t heard from him since Sunday night.

The 29-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with red and white stripes and black Jordans.

Anyone with information on Hines’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

