Gas prices drop over 10 cents over past two weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump as the average cost of a gallon of regular gas dropped 110 cents over the past two weeks.

The national average Monday is $4.11, according to AAA.

AAA says the average gas in South Carolina is $3.75 per gallon while North Carolina sits at $3.86 per gallon.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $3.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was at $4.09 per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $3.29 per gallon and the highest was $4.59 per gallon.

Here are what gas prices in neighboring areas loo like according to GasBuddy:

Spartanburg is at $3.72 per gallon, down 11.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.84 per gallon.

Charlotte is at $3.90 per gallon, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.00 per gallon.

Asheville is at $3.9 per gallon, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.03 per gallon.

According to an ABC News Poll, a large majority of Americans are blaming President Putin and oil companies for the spike. We’re told Democrats have pointed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the source of the rise while Republicans argue that President Biden’s energy policies are to blame.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction - down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

