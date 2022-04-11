Judge rules Lori Vallow is competent to stand trial

FREMONT COUNTY, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge ruled Monday morning that Lori Vallow, the woman accused of killing her two children, is competent to stand trial. New court documents say the “order staying the case” has been lifted. Vallow has been transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare back to Fremont County Sheriff for her arraignment on April 19.

A licensed clinical psychologist found Vallow incompetent to stand trial in May 2021. The Idaho prosecutor initially challenged the competency finding but withdrew it a few weeks later. Court documents said the prosecutor did not object to any medical treatment Vallow may need to one day become competent so the trial can proceed.

In September 2021, a judge found Vallow was still incompetent based on information from the mental health facility where she was being treated. The issue was to be revisited in six months.

A grand jury indicted Vallow on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in mid-May 2021. Her kids, JJ and Tylee, were found buried in her husband’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020. Vallow married Chad Daybell in November 2019, after the kids had been reported missing and two weeks after Daybell’s wife, Tammy, died. Daybell also faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of JJ, Tylee, and Tammy.

